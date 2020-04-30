Apple’s new $400 iPhone SE is a great deal on its own, and Best Buy is knocking $50 off

source Apple

Best Buy is selling iPhone SE unlocked for $50 off, bring down its minimum price to $350 for the 64GB model. The $50 discount applies to all color and storage options for Apple’s iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE was already a solid deal with its original $400 price, as it runs on the same processor as the iPhone 11 series. That means it has the same power and longevity as iPhones that cost hundreds more.

An “unlocked” iPhone means it can work on any carrier. You can buy an unlocked phone and add your SIM card, and it’s designed to work without a trip to your carrier’s store.

Best Buy’s $50 discount applies to all the color option, as well as the other storage options for the iPhone SE, including the 128GB model, and 256GB model.

With that said, make sure you can’t get a better deal by trading in your old iPhone with Apple. If you have the iPhone 6S or newer, you can get more than $50 off with a trade-in.

The iPhone SE is already a good deal, even without a discount, largely because of its mobile processor. It runs the same A13 Bionic chip as the $700 iPhone 11. In fact, it’s the same chip in the $1,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max, too. That’s all to say that the iPhone SE will run the iOS operating system and your apps just as well as iPhones that cost hundreds more.

As you’d expect, good price tags often come with compromises. With the iPhone SE, you’re getting a single-lens camera instead of the dual or triple-lens camera setups on the iPhone 11 series. Still, the iPhone SE’s camera is effective, but it’s on the basic side compared to Apple’s flagships.

You’re also getting a classic design, which many might also call “dated”. Indeed, it’s identical to the iPhone 8, which took from the iPhone 6 design from 2014. To be accurate, it’s still a premium design with high-end materials, like Corning glass and reinforced aluminum. But the bezels, especially above and below the screen, are rather large, and are largely responsible for the iPhone SE’s dated look when smartphone bezels are getting narrower and narrower.

To find out what the iPhone SE is like to use, check out our review here.