The best ways to trade in your old smartphone so you can upgrade to the iPhone 11

caption The new iPhone 11. source Apple

At its annual presentation on Tuesday, Apple announced a slew of new products, including three iPhones. And whether your device is on its last legs or you’re a tech fanatic, you might be feeling tempted to trade in your old device right about now.

The new iPhones – known as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – come with upgraded cameras, better battery life, and a new, faster chip. The iPhone 11 is available in six colors (white, black, yellow, red, lavender, and green), while the 11 Pro and Pro Max come in four shades. The Pro models also feature a third camera, better display technology, and improved water resistance.

The base models start at $699 for the iPhone 11, $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but they can cost significantly less if you trade in an older model.

If you’ve never traded in a smartphone before, you’ll typically have to answer a few questions about model, condition, and storage on your current phone to get an estimate. Then, you can get an Apple gift card, cash, or a check, depending on which service you use. Trading your phone directly to Apple is the most seamless, since that credit will transfer over onto the cost of your new phone, but other sites could get you a better deal, depending on your phone.

But with more options for trading in your device than ever before, it’s not the most straightforward process. Here’s where you can trade in your old phone, and which companies or services offer the best price.

The easiest way to trade in your iPhone and get store credit is to go through Apple. On its website, Apple lists estimated trade in values for old models.

You can also answer a few questions to get a more specific idea of what you’ll get your phone. The quiz asks who made your phone, which model you have, and if its in good condition. For example, my iPhone XR in good condition would get me a $350 Apple gift card.

If I traded in my iPhone XR, I could get an iPhone 11 Pro Max for $749. Using Apple’s trade-in estimates and current prices, you can find what you would pay for a new iPhone.

You can start the trade-in process with Apple right here.

If you’re open to third-party services, you have other options for trading in your old phone, like Gazelle.

Gazelle will pay you with a check, PayPal, or Amazon gift card after you fill out a questionnaire with similar questions to Apple’s: if the phone works, what condition is it in, and a some other basic information.

After answering, you’ll get an estimate and Gazelle will send you a box for shipping. If your phone matches your answer, you should be paid within 10 days. For my iPhone XR, Gazelle estimates that I would receive $400.

You can check out Gazelle’s service right here.

On Swappa, you can sell your iPhone to another user, provided you meet Swappa’s criteria for sale.

According to Swappa, a fully functional iPhone XR with 256 GB of storage goes for $691 on average, or almost the price of a new iPhone 11.

Keep in mind that you have to actually find another user who agrees to buy your phone, but if you’re willing to deal with that added hassle, you could get more money than on other trade in sites.

Check out how Swappa works right here.

Decluttr promises to pay you the day after your phone is received.

Decluttr pays slightly more than other trade-in sites, offering $491 for my iPhone XR.

This is a good option if your phone is damaged at all – when I checked, Decluttr was offering $294.60 if my phone had “heavy wear and tear, such as scuffs, dents and deep scratches.”

You can check out Decluttr for yourself right here.

Verizon, AT&T, and other major carriers also typically offer trade-in deals, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Major phone carriers often offer some sort of incentive for trading in your phone and adding a new device to your phone plan.

While Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile are all promoting the iPhone 11 on their sites right now, they haven’t revealed any trade-in incentives.

We’ll likely find out more when the iPhone 11 becomes available to order on September 13.