Apple put together a list of the 16 best apps with a ‘pure black mode’ to help you get the most out of the iPhone X’s gorgeous OLED display

Apple completely redesigned the iPhone’s App Store last September with the release of iOS 11 – and Apple’s efforts appear to be paying off.

In the first six months of iOS 11 availability, app downloads have soared, according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower (via 9to5Mac).

It’s a simple case of cause-and-effect: People are downloading more apps because Apple has found better ways to feature them.

In addition to Apple’s “daily stories,” which highlight a single app, plus its daily games and apps of the day, Apple also has its App Store editors curating themed lists of apps every single day, like apps that can help you be a better cook, or apps to help you keep your kids entertained.

Recently, Apple’s App Store editors created a daily list called “Does This App Come In Black?“, which highlighted 16 iOS apps that offer a “pure black mode.”

Darker themes are softer on the eyes, especially at night, but apps with a pure-black mode are also a great way to take advantage of the gorgeous OLED screen on the iPhone X, which can display far greater contrast than the LCD displays on previous iPhones. Colors look more vibrant, and blacks and dark colors look much deeper. If you own an iPhone X, you owe it to yourself to try more apps with darker themes.

These are the 16 iPhone apps with a “pure black mode” that were hand-picked by Apple’s App Store editors – and a few other choice apps and avenues we’ve thrown in for good measure, for those people who really want to embrace the dark side of their OLED phone:

Reeder 3, an app for reading and sharing news stories

Price: $4.99

Bear, an app for writing, note-taking, coding, and sketching

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Instapaper, an app for saving and reading news stories either online or offline

Price: Free

Twitterrific 5, a highly customizable Twitter client

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Drafts 5, an app for writing, editing, and sharing text

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Calzy 3, a calculator app that can store and sync past calculations

Price: $2.99

Just Press Record, an app for recording and transcribing audio into text

Price: $4.99

Speedtest by Ookla, an app that can test your internet connection speed and consistency

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia

Price: Free

Overcast, an app for searching, downloading, and playing podcasts

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Polarr Photo Editor, an app for enhancing, filtering, and editing photos

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Apollo for Reddit, a customizable app for browsing and enjoying Reddit

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Feedly, an app for organizing blogs, publications, YouTube channels, and other sources of news you like

Price: Free

Anybuffer, an app for storing links, images, documents, and text to re-share later, whenever you need it

Price: Free

Fiery Feeds: RSS Reader, an app for following the news and digging deeper into their sources

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Grocery – Smart Grocery List, an app for sorting and marking off items you need to buy

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

In addition to the apps Apple listed, here are a few other notable iPhone apps with dark or “pure black” modes:

– Halide, a $6 app for taking and editing photos

– GoodTask 3, a free app for organizing your to-dos

– Canary Mail, a $10 app for managing and securing emails

And if you’re ever looking for pure-black wallpapers for your OLED iPhone X, I highly recommend <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Amoledbackgrounds/”target=”_blank”>the “AmoledBackgrounds” subreddit</a>.

Just click on the link above, and browse and download away.

I recommend browsing this subreddit while you’re on your phone, so you can quickly save these photos and try them out as wallpapers. I’d also recommend sorting the site by “Top,” either by month or all-time, to see the very best OLED wallpapers ever posted to the subreddit.

(You get bonus points if you’re using the Apollo app for Reddit, which has a pure-black mode, to browse the AmoledBackgrounds subreddit.)