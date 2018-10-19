Here’s how to decide between the red, blue, yellow, white, black, and ‘coral’ versions of the iPhone XR

- source
- YouTube/MKBHD
The new iPhone XS and XS Max went on sale, but Apple has one more new iPhone waiting in the wings: The iPhone XR is coming on October 26 – next week – and you can pre-order it right now in six available colors.
In many ways, the iPhone XR is superior to the new iPhone XS. But which color is best, and how are you supposed to decide before you see the new iPhones in person?
Thankfully, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, a.k.a. “MKBHD,” spent some time with the new iPhone XR at Apple’s big September event and took some beautiful footage of the colorful new phones using his incredible 8K camera rig. His photos are the next-best thing to seeing these phones in person.
Here’s a high-definition look at the red, blue, yellow, white, black, and “coral” versions of the new iPhone XR:
First, let’s look at the white iPhone XR. Here it is from the front.
And here it is from the back.
Here it is next to the silver iPhone XS. As you can see, the iPhone XR has a much brighter white color.
And here’s that white iPhone XR from the side. The slightly darker chassis around the sides of the phone provides a nice contrast.
Now, onto the black iPhone XR. Here it is from the front.
And here it is from the back.
Here’s a close-up shot of the black iPhone XR. It looks very slick.
The iPhone XR also comes in blue. Here it is from the front.
And here it is from the back.
Here it is at an angle. You can see the metal edges have a slightly different blue hue, which provides a nice contrast.
Here it is from the side.
And here’s a look from the bottom. It’s a nice-looking phone.
There aren’t many yellow smartphones out there, but you can buy the iPhone XR in yellow. Here’s what the front looks like.
And here’s the back.
From an angle, you can see the metal edges again have a slightly different color — it almost looks golden.
Here’s that yellow iPhone from the side.
One of the more interesting new colors for the iPhone XR is “coral,” which is like pink meets orange. Here it is from the front.
And here’s the back of the phone.
Here it is at an angle. The metal edges almost look like copper, while the back has more of a salmon color.
Here’s the coral iPhone XR from the side.
Finally, Apple made a red iPhone XR. Here it is from the front.
And here it is from the back. This is actually the first time a new iPhone has been available in the Product(RED) color scheme at the time of its launch.
From an angle, you can see how this phone gives off serious Ferrari vibes.
And here it is from the side.
Pre-orders for the iPhone XR are currently open, so go ahead and choose your favorite color!
To see these new iPhones in action, I highly recommend checking out MKBHD’s video of the new iPhone XR. Watch it in 4K, if you can: