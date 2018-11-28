Apple wants more iPhone owners to upgrade to the XR and XS — and it just unveiled a new promotion in time for the holidays

source Business Insider

Apple is offering up to $100 extra in credit when you trade in an old iPhone for the iPhone XR or XS.

If you trade in an iPhone 6S, for example, Apple will give you a $200 credit rather than the usual $100, which you can put toward a new device.

The offer comes amid reports that sales of the XR and XS have been lagging.

If you’ve been mulling over a new iPhone purchase, now’s the time to go for it.

For a limited time, Apple is offering up to $100 extra in credit if you trade in an old device through its Giveback program. For anyone with an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, or 6S, this is a sweet deal: Apple is offering twice as much credit as it usually does for those devices.

There’s only one catch: Unlike with Apple’s standard trade-in program, this offer requires you to buy a new device rather than giving you the option to receive the amount on a gift card.

Mashable was the first to spot the promotion.

source Apple

The deal seems like another clear sign that sales of the new iPhones are lagging.

Earlier this month, Apple announced it wouldn’t report iPhone sales numbers – or sales numbers for any of its products – on future earnings calls, a move that investors interpreted as a bad omen for iPhone sales this year.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Apple had cut production orders for all iPhone models, blaming weak demand.

And Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that makes the majority of iPhones, is said to be slashing 20 billion yuan, or $2.9 billion, in expenses ahead of what an internal memo said could be a “very difficult and competitive year,” Bloomberg reported.

Still, low demand for the new iPhones spells good news for anyone looking to buy one, at least for the time being. If you trade in an iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 8, you could be looking at $300 off your new phone.