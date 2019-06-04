Apple’s latest version of the iOS operating system isn’t coming to some older iPhones — here are the iPhones that are getting iOS 13

- source
- Apple
- Apple announced the upcoming version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 13, on Monday during WWDC.
- iOS 13 comes with several updates, improvements, and new features.
- Currently, iOS 13 will only work on the iPhone XS back to the iPhone 6s.
Apple announced the latest version of its iPhone operating system on Monday during its WWDC event. It’s called iOS 13, and it’s coming in the fall of 2019.
iOS 13 is set to come with a bunch of new features and improvements, like dark mode, a better Photos app, signing into apps and services securely with Sign in with Apple, an improved Apple Maps, and Siri with a more natural voice, among many other upcoming features.
Sadly, but typically, iOS 13 isn’t coming to some older iPhones.
Here are all the iPhones that will get iOS 13 and all its features:
The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR
The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR were released in 2018.
The iPhone X
The iPhone X was released in 2017.
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
The iPhone 8 was released in 2017.
The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
The iPhone 7 was released in 2016.
The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.
The iPhone 6s generation was released in 2015.
Here are the phones that won’t be getting iOS 13.
The iPhone 6 generation – which includes the iPhone SE – and any iPhones released before it will not be getting iOS 13, so those users will be stuck on iOS 12.
Coincidentally, iOS 13 is mostly coming to iPhones that Apple still sells from its main online and physical retail outlets. Previous versions of iOS would be supported in iPhones that Apple doesn’t sell anymore.