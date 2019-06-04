Apple’s latest version of the iOS operating system isn’t coming to some older iPhones — here are the iPhones that are getting iOS 13

caption Apple’s head of software, Craig Federighi, unveils iOS 13 at WWDC 2019. source Apple

Apple announced the latest version of its iPhone operating system on Monday during its WWDC event. It’s called iOS 13, and it’s coming in the fall of 2019.

iOS 13 is set to come with a bunch of new features and improvements, like dark mode, a better Photos app, signing into apps and services securely with Sign in with Apple, an improved Apple Maps, and Siri with a more natural voice, among many other upcoming features.

Sadly, but typically, iOS 13 isn’t coming to some older iPhones.

Here are all the iPhones that will get iOS 13 and all its features:

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

source Apple

The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR were released in 2018.

The iPhone X

source Hollis Johnson

The iPhone X was released in 2017.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The iPhone 8 was released in 2017.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The iPhone 7 was released in 2016.

The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.

source Apple

The iPhone 6s generation was released in 2015.

Here are the phones that won’t be getting iOS 13.

caption iPhone 6 source Apple

The iPhone 6 generation – which includes the iPhone SE – and any iPhones released before it will not be getting iOS 13, so those users will be stuck on iOS 12.

Coincidentally, iOS 13 is mostly coming to iPhones that Apple still sells from its main online and physical retail outlets. Previous versions of iOS would be supported in iPhones that Apple doesn’t sell anymore.