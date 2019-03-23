Apple’s next iPhones could have a feature that charges the Apple Watch, new AirPods, and even other iPhones

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The 2019 iPhone was predicted by prolific Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kup to come with reverse wireless charging.

A new report from Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara supports Kuo’s predictions after supposedly receiving information from a Chinese supplier that also provided the reverse wireless tech for Samsung’s recent Galaxy S10 smartphones.

Reverse wireless charging on iPhones would allow users to charge other wireless charging devices, like the Apple Watch and Apple’s new wireless charging AirPods, and even other iPhones and smartphones.

The iPhones that Apple will announce later this year may come with reverse wireless charging, if a report from Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara citing a Chinese supplier’s source is to be believed.

Reverse wireless charging is a feature that lets you charge other wireless charging devices, including other smartphones, from the back of a smartphone. It was first seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone, and most recently on Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 devices.

Reverse wireless charging can be useful to top up the battery life on devices that also support wireless charging. On Samsung’s Galaxy S10, the most useful use-case that springs to mind for reverse wireless charging is to charge its wireless Galaxy Buds earphones. Similarly, reverse wireless charging on an iPhone could be used to charge Apple’s new wireless charging AirPods that it introduced this week.

Mac Otakara has a decent record with Apple rumors, and it’s backed up by prolific Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who reported in February that Apple’s upcoming 2019 iPhones will come with reverse wireless charging. With that said, any rumor about the upcoming 2019 iPhone is just that: a rumor. Nothing is certain until Apple announces the features in its 2019 iPhone, which we expect to be announced in September when Apple usually announces new iPhones.