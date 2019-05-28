Apple’s brand-new iPod Touch costs $199 — and it has a headphone jack so you can listen with wired headphones

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Apple

Apple just released a refreshed version of the iPod Touch with improved specs and better performance.

Most people may use their phones for music and gaming, but many people still love to have a dedicated music player for storing music files and large apps.

The iPod Touch starts at $199, which is far cheaper than any iPhone, and it has a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can use wired headphones.

Here are all the specs, features, and prices of the new iPod Touch.

In 2019, the vast majority of people listen to music on their phones, but there’s definitely still a case to be made for having a dedicated music player. To that end, Apple has announced a new version of the iPod Touch with improved performance and a slightly tweaked design.

The new device has a lot to offer, but perhaps best of all for many people, the iPod Touch has a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you don’t have to go out and buy wireless headphones or an adapter to use your wired headphones. You can just plug them right in and start listening.

Apple has also given the new iPod Touch the A10 Fusion processor, which is the same high-performance chip that was used in the iPhone 7. Not only that, but for the first time ever, the iPod Touch now offers up to 256GB of storage, which is perfect for holding all the songs and games you want.

That’s not all that’s new, though. On top of the extra specs, Apple has also given the new iPod Touch support for features like Group FaceTime and ARKit.

The design has been tweaked a little, too. On the front of the device, you’ll get a Home button that does not have Touch ID. The button is located right under a 4-inch, 1,136 x 640-pixel resolution screen.

The new iPod Touch is available in a range of different colors, including blue, pink, red, silver, gold, and space gray, so there should be something for everyone.

In general, the device is perfect for those who want a small music player that isn’t their phone or as a great way to introduce mobile devices to kids.

The iPod Touch is pretty affordable, too, at least compared to the iPhone and iPad. Prices range from $199 for the 32GB version to $399 for the 256GB model.