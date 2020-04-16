Apple just announced a brand new iPhone SE with a Home button – and it costs S$649 in Singapore

Apple said the new iPhone SE will be priced from S$649 in Singapore, and will come in three colours – black, white and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

Apple’s iPhone SE is back, this time with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and a Home button made out of Sapphire Crystal.

In a press release, Apple said the new iPhone SE will be priced from S$649 in Singapore, with pre-orders starting on Friday, April 17. It did not specify what time on Friday pre-orders will open.

The phone will come in three colours – black, white and (PRODUCT)RED – and also three storage capacities: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in the statement that the second generation iPhone SE will run on the A13 Bionic chip and have fast charging that allows for 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

It is also water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

The new iPhone SE will have a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide camera.

The tech giant also said that the new SE has the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, including a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide camera, and depth estimation for portraits on the front camera. It can also intelligently re-light recognised subjects in a frame for more natural-looking images, Apple said.

The rear camera on the SE will also support high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, while the QuickTake function allows for video recording without switching out of Photo mode.

It will also come with iOS 13, which allows for an enhanced version of Apple Maps that supposedly delivers faster and more accurate navigation as well as street-level imagery.

