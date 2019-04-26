Apple just recalled wall plugs adapters shipped with devices from 2003-2010 – here’s how to tell if yours is affected

Apple is recalling three-prong AC wall plug adapters designed for use in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK. Apple

Apple is recalling three-prong AC wall plug adapters designed for use in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK, citing an electrical shock risk.

The affected wall plug adapters were shipped with Mac computers and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010, as well as the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit.

“In very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched,” a statement from Apple on Thursday (April 25) night said.

Apple is aware of six such incidents worldwide, the tech giant said. According to Apple, the affected three-prong plug adapter is white, with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter.

