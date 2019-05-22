Apple just released the fastest Mac notebooks ever in Singapore – but even the cheaper model will set you back S$2,600

The new eight-core MacBook Pro will run applications twice as fast as its quad-core version. Apple

Apple’s MacBook Pro has been given a major upgrade to become is touted as the fastest Mac notebook ever conceived, and Singaporeans can now get their hands on one – if they are willing to drop at least S$2,599 (US$1,799) on a 13-inch model.

On Tuesday (May 21), Apple announced the release of two versions of the improved notebook in Singapore, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new larger 15-inch model, with the latter retailing at a starting price of S$3,499 (US$2,399).

The dual-core version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro had a notably cheaper starting retail price of S$1,898.

For Malaysia, the prices start at RM7,869 and RM10,495 for the 13-inch and 15-inch models respectively.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro, according to Apple, is decked with eighth and ninth generation Intel Core processors, making it the first notebook of its kind to be equipped with eight cores instead of the conventional four.

The updated model can now perform twice as fast as its quad-core counterpart and 40 per cent faster than a six-core MacBook Pro, the company added.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro features six- and eight-core Intel Core processors that allow it to deliver Turbo Boost speeds of up to 5.0GHz. The 13-inch version with Touch Bar widget, features faster quad-core processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.7GHz.

Complementing the enhanced processing power, the MacBook Pro also offers a LED-backlit Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide colour gamut support and True Tone technology for true-to-life viewing experiences, said Apple.

Both versions of the MacBook Pro are armed with wide-stereo sound, Touch ID, Touch Bar integration and Force Touch trackpad.

In addition, both come with SSD storage, Apple T2 Security Chip as well as Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and connecting up to two 5K displays or four external GPUs.

The MacBook Pro comes with LED-backlit Retina display, P3 wide colour gamut support and True Tone technology. Apple

The MacBook Pro runs on the latest version of macOS Mojave that offers Dark Mode, Stacks for better desktop organisation and FaceTime support.

The notebooks will have access to iOS apps including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home. The Mac App Store is also revamped to bring editorial content and apps from developers such as Microsoft and Adobe to all Mac devices running Mojave.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro are available through the Apple web store, the Apple Store app and in select Apple Stores and Apple authorised resellers later this week, Apple said.

