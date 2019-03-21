Apple just unveiled new AirPods with hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ and a wireless charging case – here’s how much they’ll cost in Singapore

The second generation AirPods come with the H1 chip, and hands-free “Hey Siri” is now possible. Apple

Apple just unveiled the second generation version of its popular AirPods wireless headphones.

The new AirPods come with the H1 chip, which was designed by Apple to enable faster and more efficient connection on headphones.

This means the new AirPods will allow the user to access Siri without having to press any buttons.

The H1 also gives up to 50 per cent more talk time compared to first generation AirPods, while switching between iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac will be two times faster.

In addition, the new AirPods come with either a standard charging case or a new wireless charging case.

Each wireless charging case holds additional charges for more than 24 hours of total listening time. Existing AirPods can also be charged with this new case.

According to Apple, one charge will provide up to five hours of listening time, and a 15-min charge provides up to three hours of listening time.

While it did not say when the new headphones and charging case will be launched for sale, Apple says it will be available to order on its website “soon”. They will also be available in Apple Stores in the later part of spring this year.

Here’s how much they will cost in Singapore:

AirPods with standard charging case: S$239

AirPods with wireless charging case: S$299

Wireless charging case: S$119

Apple

