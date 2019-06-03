Yes, Apple just killed iTunes — here’s what that means for your library of music, movies, and TV shows

caption Apple is replacing the iTunes app in macOS Catalina with three separate apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV. source Apple

Apple is nixing the iTunes app in the next version of its Mac software, it announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

With macOS Catalina, the contents of iTunes will now be split up between three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV.

Here’s what will happen to your library of music, movies, podcasts, and shows.

It’s official: iTunes is dead.

Apple announced on Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference that the standalone iTunes app will be killed off when the company rolls out its new software for Macs this fall.

Under macOS Catalina, as the new version of the Mac operating system is called, Apple will nix iTunes in favor of three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV.

For die-hard iTunes users – the people who have been storing music, movies, and shows in there for years and have an extensive library built up – this might sound scary. What will become of all your stuff?!

Don’t worry – it probably isn’t going anywhere. Here’s what Apple is planning for iTunes in macOS Catalina.

Apple Music will become the home for all things, well, music.

Apple is redesigning the Music app for Macs to accommodate the elimination of iTunes.

Now, your entire music library will live inside one app, including downloaded songs, purchased songs, or songs ripped from a CD, according to Apple.

Plus, you can still buy songs if you really want to: Apple will still offer an iTunes Music Store.

The Apple TV app is coming to the Mac.

Starting this fall, the Apple TV app will live on all of your devices – iPhone, iPad, Mac, and, of course, your Apple TV.

That means that rather than renting movies and TV shows through iTunes on your Mac, you’ll watch everything through the Apple TV app. Apple says that more than 100,000 iTunes shows and movies will be ported into the Apple TV app, and they’ll be available to rent or buy.

The app will include Apple TV channels, so you can stream shows and movies from your favorite channels and services (although that’s less necessary on a Mac where you can also just watch them on the channel’s website).

On top of that, the app will contain Apple’s original streaming service, Apple TV Plus, once it becomes available this fall.

What Apple hasn’t clarified yet is whether your previously purchased iTunes movie and TV shows will be routed into the Apple TV app. But given how Apple plans to handle your music library, it’ll likely do the same with visual content.

Apple Podcasts will now be a one-stop-shop for all your podcasts.

The way it works right now, there’s a Podcasts app on the iPhone, but there’s also a Podcasts section of iTunes on the Mac. This doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, and thankfully, Apple is changing that.

Now, there will be a standalone Podcasts app on the Mac that should work the same as the one on your phone. Apple says it will offer more than 700,000 shows, and perks like the ability to get a notification when there’s a new episode of one of your favorite shows.

Plus, the app will feature curated collections and better search tools to help you find new podcasts to listen to.

There’s one more crucial change involving iTunes coming in macOS Catalina.

You know how right now, when you plug your iPhone into your Mac, iTunes opens automatically? Isn’t it annoying?

Well, Apple seems to have realized this, because in macOS Catalina, nothing will happen when you plug your phone into your computer. Seriously – Apple even did a demo of this onstage at WWDC to prove it.

Now, when you plug your phone in, you’ll see your device in the sidebar of your Finder and nothing more.

However, Apple isn’t eliminating using a cable to synch your phone and computer altogether – you’ll still be able to sync your media that way, but you’ll do it through the individual apps for music, movies and podcasts.