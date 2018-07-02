Apple just launched new MacBook Pro laptops — and they have a updated keyboard

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple launched new MacBook Pro laptops on Thursday.

The 13-inch model with Touch Bar and the 15-inch model with Touch Bar have new processors and a few other updates.

They’re not cheap though – the 13-inch starts at $1799, and the least powerful 15-inch model will cost $2399.

The thin-and-light MacBook and the MacBook Air didn’t get updates.

There are several new configurations for both the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar model. They have updated components, but the computer design is unchanged.

The starting price for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is $1799 , the same as before. It now can be configured with quad-core Intel chips.

, the same as before. It now can be configured with quad-core Intel chips. The entry price for the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is $2399, also unchanged, which comes with a 6-core Intel processor.

Here’s how Apple summarizes the specs:

source Apple

Apple says its battery life estimates are unchanged. The new computers are available today to order through Apple. Stores will get them later this week.

One big update is that Apple has a “third-generation keyboard” that Apple says is capable of quieter typing. That’s one complaint with the current MacBook Pro keyboards. The other main complaint, which has spurred class action lawsuits, is that it’s fragile and can feel “sticky.”

Apple also updated its embedded ARM chip that controls the Touch Bar, Touch ID, and Siri. The new chip, T2, which is also installed in the iMac Pro, is capable of activating Siri, a voice assistant, by saying “Hey Siri.”

Apple also updated the laptop displays with “True Tone,” which the company says will deliver more natural color.

The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar didn’t get an update, and neither did the thin-and-light MacBook nor the more inexpensive MacBook Air.

Here are the pictures Apple provided for the new laptops:

source Apple

source Apple

source Apple

source Apple

Apple also launched new leather sleeves for MacBook Pro laptops.