Apple just launched new MacBook Pro laptops — and they have a redesigned keyboard

Apple launched new MacBook Pro laptops on Thursday with updated processors, displays, and a “quieter” keyboard.

There are several new configurations for both the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar model. They have updated components, but the computer design is unchanged.

The starting price for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is $1799, the same as before. It now can be configured with quad-core Intel chips.

The entry price for the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is $2399, also unchanged, which comes with a 6-core Intel processor.

Here’s how Apple summarizes the specs:

The new computers are available today to order through Apple. Stores will get them later this week.

One big change is that Apple has a “third-generation keyboard” that Apple says is capable of quieter typing. That’s one complaint with the current MacBook Pro keyboards. The other main complaint, which has spurred class action lawsuits, is that it’s fragile and can feel “sticky.”

The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar didn’t get an update, and neither did the thin-and-light MacBook nor the more inexpensive MacBook Air.

