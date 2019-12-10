Maxing out Apple’s super-powerful new Mac Pro will cost a staggering $50,000

caption Apple’s new Mac Pro source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple’s new Mac Pro is now available to order, and the most expensive configuration will cost more than $50,000.

That top-of-the-line model includes a powerful 28-core processor, 1.5TB of memory, two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs, and 4TB of storage.

At more than $50,000, it’s probably the most expensive product Apple has ever sold.

The Mac Pro is heavily targeted toward professionals that need to process heavy workloads and work with multiple feeds of 8K video simultaneously.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The $6,000 starting price for Apple’s new Mac Pro may be difficult to swallow. But that entry level price pales in comparison to the more than $50,000 Apple charges for the top-of-the-line model that comes with the most powerful specifications.

Apple made the Mac Pro available to order on Tuesday after announcing in November that the new professional-grade computer would launch in December. The Mac Pro is designed for professionals in need of a computer than can handle heavy workloads, like processing huge data sets or working with multiple feeds of 8K footage simultaneously. As such, it’s really being targeted at professional video editors that work in the film and TV industries that need a video-editing powerhouse, rather than the everyday consumer or enterprise customer.

With that price tag of more than $50,000, you’ll get a beefy 28-core processor, 1.5TB of memory, two RadeonPro Vega II Duo GPUs – which Apple says offers 28 teraflops of performance – and 4TB of storage. Adding Apple’s Afterburner card, an accelerator card that enables playback of three streams of RAW 8K video at once, will cost an extra $2,000.

To put that in perspective, the most powerful version of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $6,099 and comes with an 8-core processor, 64GB of memory, the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB of memory, and 8TB of storage.

You can also choose to add wheels to the Mac Pro for an extra $400, which could be useful for film editors that need to edit on site and move the machine around a movie set, for example. Apple also sells the $5,000 Pro Display XDR to go along with the Mac Pro, which features a Retina 6K resolution with more than 4 million pixels.

caption The Pro Display XDR (left) next to the Mac Pro (right) source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

That more than $50,000 price tag could make the maxed-out Mac Pro the most expensive product Apple has ever sold. The maxed-out version of the previous-generation Mac Pro from 2013, for example, was priced at $9,599, as Macworld pointed out. The most expensive version of the Apple Watch Edition the company launched in 2015, which came in rose gold or 18-karat gold options, cost a whopping. $17,000.

But again, Apple probably isn’t expecting the average individual to purchase the maxed-out Mac Pro. It’s likely designed for film studios and production companies with an equipment budget to spend.