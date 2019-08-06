Best Buy is discounting Apple’s latest MacBook Air laptop by $200 for a limited time

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The 2018 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops that money can buy.

Right now, the MacBook Air is $200 off at Best Buy.

Good deals on MacBook laptops are hard to find, and this is the best we’ve seen so far.

It’s not clear how long this deal will last, so act fast if you’re interested.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is slim, sleek, and the company’s best laptop yet. It packs in a high-end retina display, an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12 hours of battery life, and some nifty new features. But there’s a downside: It costs a whopping $1,090.99.

If you’re a fan of Apple’s latest MacBook Air model, but don’t want to fork over that kind of cash, today’s your lucky day. The MacBook Air is currently $899.99 at Best Buy, which is $200 off its original price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product yet (Amazon currently has the previous model on sale for $949.99).

There’s a lot to like about the newest MacBook Air. Thanks to Apple’s True Tone display technology, the 13.3-inch screen produces bright, crisp details that aren’t too hard on your eyes. The keyboard is also a major upgrade from that of previous models.

The laptop also sports a new set of stereo speakers and a trackpad with Apple’s “Force Touch” feature, which enables you to perform different actions based on the pressure of your click. The Air even has the same Touch ID fingerprint sensor that you can find on older iPhones. That way, you can use your fingerprint as a password alternative to unlock your laptop.

You can take advantage of Best Buy’s MacBook Air deal using the links below. Since we don’t know how long this price will last, make sure to act fast if you’re interested.