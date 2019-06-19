Amazon is running a $250 discount on Apple’s last-generation MacBook Air right now

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Amazon has announced a big discount on the last-generation MacBook Air, allowing you to get the laptop for $250 off.

The laptop may not be the latest generation, but it’s still more than good enough for the vast majority of basic tasks, like web surfing, emailing, and so on.

It’s not known how long the deal will last, so it’s worth acting quick if you’re interested.

Are you a Mac user who’s in the market for a new laptop but don’t want to spend a boatload of cash on a new MacBook? Amazon has a pretty sweet deal going on a MacBook Air for $750, which is $250 off its normal price.

It’s important to note that the deal is not for the latest-generation MacBook Air, but even the last-generation model is still a very capable machine.

The laptop on offer includes a sleek unibody design, along with some pretty nice specs. You’ll get an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s perfect for the majority of people, who will use their laptop for things like web browsing, emailing, and some productivity. Sure, it’s not the laptop for you if you’re looking for something to do video editing, but it’ll be more than good enough for most basic tasks.

Of course, perhaps one of the best things about the MacBook range of laptops is how well they integrate with other Apple products and services. Notably, you can use your MacBook with services like iMessage and iTunes, which is handy for the Apple fans out there.