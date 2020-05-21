Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro powerhouse laptop is $300 off right now

- source
- Crystal Cox/Business Insider
- Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pros are powerhouse laptops designed for professionals who need the extra power in a portable package.
- Various configurations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro are $300 off at B&H while supplies last.
- That brings down the minimum price tag from $2,400 down to $2,100.
In true Apple fashion, even a $300 discount doesn’t make the 16-inch MacBook Pro much more affordable. But, $300 is $300, which you can use towards other gadgets or gear you need, or simply to save.
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro are the most powerful laptops in Apple’s arsenal. They come with a large 16-inch screen, powerful Intel processors, and dedicated graphics chips for more intensive and power-hungry tasks like video editing and rendering. Check out our 16-inch MacBook Pro review here.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro also marked the beginning of the end for Apple’s flawed and unpopular “Butterfly” keyboard, which Apple has replaced with a more reliable and comfortable “Magic” keyboard.
They’re also you’re only option if you want an Apple laptop with a screen larger than 13 inches, which can be unfortunate for those who don’t need the power that the 16-inch MacBook Pros offer, as well as their ensuing price tags. This deal is only available while B&H’s supply of units lasts, all of which you can find below.
- Silver Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro; 2.6GHz Core i7 six-core CPU; 16GB RAM; 512GB storage; AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU (originally $2,400) – $2,100 from B&H [You save $300]
- Space Gray Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro; 2.3GHz Core i9 eight-core CPU; 16GB RAM; 1TB storage; AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU (originally $2,800) – $2,500 from B&H [You save $300]
- Space Gray Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro; 2.4GHz Core i9 eight-core CPU; 32GB RAM; 2TB storage; AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU (originally $3,900) – $3,600 from B&H [You save $300]