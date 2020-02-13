Apple’s best-kept secret is its refurbished Mac store, where you can get the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro for almost $400 off

source Apple

Apple’s refurbished store is the best place to get Apple devices for several hundreds less than if you bought them brand new

I’ve only bought a MacBook Pro in 2017 from Apple’s refurbished Mac store, but the experience was so good that I recommend it to anyone who asks.

Most recently, Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pros appeared in the refurbished store, and it’s the best way to get this laptop without paying the full price of a brand new unit.

$360 might not seem like much of a discount when you spend over $2,000 on a new laptop, but there’s a lot of stuff you can buy for that cash. Or, just save it!

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ever since I bought a laptop from Apple’s refurbished store in 2017, I’ve maintained that it’s the best place to buy your next Apple computer.

Recently, Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro finally became available refurbished, and it’s the best way to get this laptop for cheaper than brand new, and in perfect condition.

At the time of writing, the cheapest refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro can be had for $2,040 – it’s the base model that comes with Intel’s Core i7, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. And, of course, it comes with Apple’s improved keyboard rather than the poorly-received butterfly keyboard. A brand new, unused version of the same model would cost you $2,400.

It’s not a massive discount, but it’s still $360 in your bank account. You can get yourself a pair of AirPods Pro with the money you saved by going refurbished. Or even an iPad! Better yet, save the cash.

Apple’s refurbished store is exactly what it sounds like – it’s a store online where you can find pre-owned Apple devices that have been refurbished by Apple itself, and those devices cost a little less than if you bought them brand new.

From my admittedly limited experience, Apple does a very good job of refurbishing their devices. When I opened up my refurbished laptop, there was no indication that it was pre-owned. It was in immaculate condition, and apart from the well-reported issues about Apple’s butterfly keyboards, my Mac laptop is working perfectly.

I also got the one-year standard warranty that new laptops come with, which was how I was able to get the faulty butterfly keyboard fixed for free. Twice.

One thing to consider is that there’s no guarantee that Apple’s refurbished store has the model you want. It all depends on how many previous owners return their Apple devices. But so far, it seems like there’s quite a wide variety of 16-inch MacBook Pros with various spec configurations.