Apple’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro would be the biggest Apple laptop in 8 years

caption An Apple ad for the 17-inch PowerBook from 2003. source YouTube/codicious90210

Apple will announce or release a 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the leading Apple analysts.

A 16-inch display would be the largest on a MacBook Pro since the 17-inch MacBook Pro from 2011.

The biggest laptop display on a MacBook Pro is currently 15 inches.

The main question about a 16-inch MacBook Pro is whether it’ll be small and light enough for most users.

Leading Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting that Apple will announce or release a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display in 2019.

A 16-inch display on a MacBook Pro would be the biggest display on an Apple laptop since the 17-inch MacBook Pros that were released almost eight years ago, in late 2011. The biggest display on any MacBook Pro today is the 15-inch model.

Apple discontinued the 17-inch MacBook Pro models in June 2012 when it announced its mid-2012 MacBook Pros.

A 16-inch laptop display would be somewhat odd for a display size, as most laptops have display sizes of 13, 14, 15, and 17 inches. Currently, Apple’s laptops have display sizes of 12, 13, and 15 inches. (Then again, 14-inch displays were considered somewhat odd when they were introduced not too long ago, and now 14-inch displays are commonplace.)

Read more: Here are the latest predictions for Apple’s 2019 products, according to one of the most reliable Apple analysts

At this stage, it’s impossible to tell what Apple plans for a 16-inch MacBook Pro. The biggest question is how big and heavy a 16-inch MacBook Pro would be compared to the company’s other laptops.

Indeed, the 17-inch MacBook Pros were huge, and it was easy to understand why they didn’t appeal to the masses compared to smaller and lighter models. The heft of 17-inch MacBook Pros was tolerated by professionals who wanted a technically portable powerhouse laptop that came with the most powerful spec options.

Here’s an old 15-inch MacBook Pro compared to an old 17-inch MacBook Pro, as shot by YouTuber adrienisen:

source YouTube/adrienisen

With the advances in design and technology since 2011, especially with ever-thinning display bezels, a 16-inch MacBook Pro could potentially come with a design that’s as portable as a 15-inch laptop.

For kicks, check out how the 17-inch MacBook Pro compares to Apple’s smallest and thinnest MacBook laptop in a YouTube video by YouTuber Luke Miani:

source YouTube/Luke Miani

But who knows. As reliable as Kuo has been over the years with Apple predictions, a 16-inch MacBook Pro is still just a prediction. There are no further rumors or leaks to speak of as of yet.