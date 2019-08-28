Another airline has banned Apple’s MacBook Pro after some models were recalled because of a fire safety risk

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Qantas Airways has banned 15-inch MacBook Pro models from being stored in checked luggage following a recent recall.

The move comes after airlines such as Virgin Australia and Singapore Airlines have imposed similar restrictions. The FAA also recently banned some 15-inch MacBook Pro models from flights earlier this month.

Apple issued a voluntary recall for older 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops over concerns that the battery could overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

Qantas Airways is the latest airline to impose restrictions on customers traveling with Apple’s MacBook Pro after the company recalled certain models in June citing fire safety risks posed by the laptops’ battery.

The airline is banning all 15-inch MacBook Pro models from being stored in checked luggage, according to Bloomberg. Instead, they must be stored in the cabin and switched off, as per a new policy that is said to have gone into effect on Tuesday.

The policy change comes after the Federal Aviation Administration banned some 15-inch MacBook Pro models from flights earlier this month. The FAA reminded airlines to follow existing safety guidelines issued in 2016, which say electronics with recalled batteries should not be allowed on flights as cargo or carry-on luggage.

Virgin Australia also said this week that all MacBooks are banned from being stored in checked luggage and must instead be transported as carry-on luggage. Singapore Airlines recently said customers are prohibited from bringing 15-inch MacBook Pro models affected by the recall on flights as carry-on or checked baggage.

Apple issued a voluntary recall in June for a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017. The company said the battery in these laptops may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. It has asked affected customers to stop using the device until the battery has been replaced.

To see if your MacBook Pro is part of the recall, find your laptop’s serial number by clicking the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen and choosing “About This Mac.” If your laptop is a model referred to as “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid-2015),” copy and paste the serial number in the corresponding field on Apple’s support website to see if you’re eligible for a free battery replacement.