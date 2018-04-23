Some Apple laptops have an expanding battery problem — and you may be able to get it replaced for free

By
Kif Leswing, Business Insider US
-

source
Apple

  • Apple announced late last Friday that it will provide free replacements for some MacBook Pro batteries.
  • The program only applies to 13-inch MacBook Pro computers, which were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017.
  • It also only applies to MacBook Pro computers without the Touch Bar touchscreen keyboard. Your computer should look like the one pictured at the top of this post.
  • “Apple has determined that, in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) units, a component may fail causing the built-in battery to expand. This is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge,” according to the announcement.
  • You can check to see if your laptop is eligible for a free replacement here.

13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Battery Replacement Program

source
Apple