Best Buy is discounting MacBook Pro and Air laptops by up to $350 as part of its back-to-school deals

The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro both have a beautiful design, and some models offer top-of-the-line laptop specs.

For a limited time, Best Buy is running a sale on several MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptop models.

If you’re a student, it’s probably time to start thinking about getting ready to go back to school and that may well mean buying a new laptop.

Luckily for you, there are some great deals at Best Buy for Apple fans, including discounts on the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air laptops.

You’ll be able to save up to $350 if you buy one of the more powerful MacBook Pro models, but even cheaper models are getting pretty significant discounts.

Although the sale is in celebration of the back-to-school season, anyone can take advantage of the sale prices.

Check out Best Buy’s deals on MacBook laptops below:

MacBook Air deals

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, but it’s still beautifully designed and relatively powerful. The MacBook Air is a good choice for those who want a device they can use for browsing the web, emailing, and using productivity apps like Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and so on. Safe to say, the MacBook Air is a great way to go for many students.

MacBook Pro deals

If you need something a little more powerful, then the MacBook Pro is a great choice. The MacBook Pro is available in two display sizes: 13 inches and 15 inches. You can also choose between a number of different spec configurations. Best Buy is discounting a range of configurations for students, and you’ll save up to $350, which is pretty impressive.