Maxing out Apple’s latest MacBook Pro will cost you over $6,500

caption Apple’s newest MacBook Pro is more powerful than ever, with the option to get an eight-core processor for the first time. source Apple

Apple’s newest MacBook Pro laptops, announced Tuesday, are more powerful than ever. But they don’t come cheap.

While the 13-inch MacBook Pros were given faster quad-core processors – those start at $1,799 – the 15-inch models can now be customized with beefy eight-core processors from Intel, and that’s the news Apple really wants to emphasize: these are its “fastest Mac notebooks ever.”

The cheapest eight-core MacBook Pro costs $2,799, but if you really want to go all-in on the new MacBook Pro and max-out every option possible, you’re going to end up shelling out over $6,500.

caption This is the cost of Apple’s maxed-out MacBook Pro before AppleCare. source Apple

Maxing out the new MacBook Pro means you’re getting Intel’s eight-core i9 chip (2.4 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 5.0 GHz), 32 GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics chip, and a whopping 4 terabytes of solid-state storage. That 4 TB SSD is actually where a big chunk of the cost comes from, even though it’s way cheaper to just buy external storage.

Keep in mind: This cost doesn’t include AppleCare Plus for the Mac, which costs $379. That covers tech support from Apple, but more importantly, it covers three years of accidental damage. Considering your laptop is a mobile device, you could drop it, or it could get spilled on – in those cases, you’ll be happy you had Apple’s insurance.

That means, your maxed-out 15-inch MacBook Pro will cost $6,928 – just under $7,000 – before taxes.

While most of the changes to these newest laptops are under the hood, Apple also says it has added an improved keyboard that doesn’t experience as many issues as its previous MacBook keyboards. Apple issued an apology in late March to those customers that have had malfunctioning MacBook keyboards, a problem that stemmed from Apple’s repeated changes to its butterfly keyboard design that debuted with the 12-inch MacBook from 2015.