A group of YouTubers traveled around California to re-create some of Apple’s iconic macOS wallpapers, and they actually pulled it off — almost

caption Apple’s version of Yosemite, left, and the photographers’ re-creation, right. source Apple (right) / Taylor Gray (left)

A group of friends set out to take photos of some of the iconic California-based locations from Apple’s macOS computer wallpapers, and made a YouTube video out of the experience.

The landmarks are instantly recognizable, but some of the exact locations where the Apple macOS wallpaper photos were taken weren’t so obvious.

The photos are incredibly accurate, and the photographer even lets you download high resolution versions of the photos to use as your own wallpaper.

A group of friends from California set out to take photos that exactly replicate Apple’s iconic California-based macOS wallpapers, and they nailed almost every wallpaper, except maybe the dunes of the Mojave desert and the waves at Mavericks.

The group consisted of YouTuber Andrew Levitt, landscape photographer Taylor Gray, and videographer Andrew Phillips, and their journey took them to the Mojave Desert, Yosemite, El Capitan, and the Sierra mountains.

The friends documented the experience in a YouTube video. “I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve spent working at my computer, seeing these pictures and daydreaming about experiencing these places for myself,” Levitt said in the video. “Conveniently, they’re all within a day’s drive away from me, which sparked an idea for an epic road trip.”

Gray made the photos from the trip available to freely download, which you can find here.

Check out and judge for yourself whether the group did justice to Apple’s California-based macOS wallpapers:

Here’s Apple’s official default wallpaper for macOS Yosemite.

source Apple

And here’s the Yosemite photo taken by Levitt and his friends. It’s almost identical, save for some clouds and probably Apple’s own photoshopping.

source Taylor Gray

This is Apple’s default macOS El Capitan wallpaper.

source Apple

The group seem to have nailed the location and shot, except for the weather.

source Taylor Gray

Here’s Apple’s default wallpaper for macOS Sierra.

source Apple

And here’s Levitt and company’s version. It looks like the original was taken in a different season, however.

source Taylor Gray

This is Apple’s default wallpaper for macOS High Sierra.

source Apple

Which the group captured almost exactly, except for the time of year.

source Taylor Gray

Here’s the macOS Mojave default wallpaper.

source Apple

Apple’s macOS Mojave wallpaper proved harder for the group to capture exactly, seeing as dunes constantly shift.

source Taylor Gray

And finally, there’s the default wallpaper from OS X Mavericks.

source Apple/YouTube

But it didn’t quite go to plan for the guys…

Checkout out Levitt’s video below that shows you how the group captured each shot.