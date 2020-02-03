Apple has finally finished rolling out changes to its redesigned Maps app across the US — here’s a look at what’s new

source Shutterstock

Apple has finally finished rolling out the latest changes in Apple Maps across the US, and will release these updates in Europe in the coming months, the company announced Thursday.

New and enhanced features include better navigation accuracy, more interactive maps, and indoor maps.

Apple touts user privacy as a major feature in Maps, including the removal of user identification with data.

The revamp of Maps is marked by its improved navigation accuracy, precise addresses, and detailed views of roads, buildings, and land.

Here are some of the most notable changes:

Interactive Street-View Maps high-resolution “Look Around” view is available for major cities with more locations to come.

Real-time transit Now Maps offers more detailed updates on travel time including outages.

Share ETA Users can share their trip status with family and friends.

Flight Status Siri intelligence can scan information in other apps to give updates on travel.

Indoor Maps Layouts of malls and airports are available to help navigate.



Privacy is a central feature Apple is promoting in its latest version of Maps.

“With Maps, no sign-in is required and it is not connected to an Apple ID in any way,” Apple said. “Personalized features, such as suggesting departure time to make the next appointment, are created using on-device intelligence.”

The data collected within maps is not associated with specific users.

“Maps goes even further to obscure a user’s location on Apple servers when searching for a location through a process called ‘fuzzing,'” Apple said. “Maps converts the precise location where the search originated to a less-exact one after 24 hours and does not retain a history of what has been searched or where a user has been.”

Apple finished releasing the changes in December, but the company confirmed the completion on Thursday, 9to5Mac reported.