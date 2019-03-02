LIVE: Apple unveils its vision for the future of television

source Getty

Apple is hosting an event on Monday where it’s expected to announce a new video service and a news subscription package.

It’s part of Apple’s big push to expand its services business as iPhone sales have declined.

Apple’s long-rumored video service is finally expected to debut on Monday.

The company is holding an event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Apple Park campus, where it’s also likely to unveil a news subscription package, alongside some other announcements.

The video service, which will reportedly offer access to new Apple original shows, as well as channels like Showtime and HBO, will likely be the centerpiece of the keynote. Apple has even hinted at this with its event invite, which read: “It’s show time.”

The announcements are part of a big effort by Apple to expand its services business amid slowing iPhone sales. The company is not expected to debut any new hardware at this event, as it opted to instead unveil several new products quietly last week, including second-generation AirPods and new iPads.

Follow along below as we provide updates on Apple’s announcements live during the event.

One billion people have downloaded games from the App Store, says Apple’s Ann Thai.

Now we’re talking about the App Store. Tim Cook is back on stage.

Apple Card will be coming to the Wallet app in the US this summer.

Apple is also launching a physical credit card. “It’s the most beautifully designed card ever,” Bailey says. There’s no card number, no security code.

Information about your transactions is processed on device, not on Apple’s servers.

Apple Card will use a secure element to protect transactions. Every purchase is authenticated with Touch ID or Face ID. It’s designed with your privacy in mind, Apple’s Jennifer Bailey says.

Apple is working with Goldman Sachs for Apple Card.

Apple is also touting no fees – no international fees, no over limit fees, etc. They also won’t charge a penalty if you miss a payment.

Apple Card will also have a rewards program called Daily Cash. You’ll get 2% of the purchase amount when you use Apple Pay in Daily Cash.

The interface for recent transactions appears to be a big draw. It will leverage Apple Maps to show where the transaction occurred.

If you need help with your card, you can contact Apple directly through the Messages app.

Just sign up on your phone and within minutes you can use your Apple Card right away.

Now we’re on to Apple Pay. Apple is launching a new service called Apple Card.

Tim Cook is back on stage. “We believe in the power of journalism and the impact it can have on our lives,” he says.

It will cost $9.99 per month and you can share it with family members.

Apple News+ also includes digital news outlets and newspapers like Vulture, TechCrunch, The Los Angeles Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

There’s a My Magazines section for your favorite publications. You’ll also see suggestions for magazines you might like.

You can browse articles within the issue by swiping.

Apple News+ will include Live Covers, which turn the cover photos into what appears to be short videos.

All of these magazines will be available in a single package. Apple’s Wyatt Mitchell is on stage now to demo the service.

Roger Rosner, Vice President of Applications, is now on stage to talk about Apple News+. It will offer access to 300 magazines, he says.

We’re starting with a video describing the service. There are various journalists and photographers talking about the importance of news.

Apple News+ is Apple’s new magazine service.

He’s talking about magazine newsstands. “We’re bringing magazines to Apple News.”

There are over 5 billion articles read each month on Apple News. It’s now the number one news app, Cook says.

We’re starting with Apple News.

“We take the same approach at Apple with our services as we do our products,” Cook says. “They’re designed to keep your personal information private and secure,” he added, which received a lot of applause.

“Hardware, software and services. This is something Apple does better than anyone else.”

“We’ve also been growing our collection of world class services, and that is what today is all about,” says Cook.

Tim Cook has taken the stage!

It’s filled with a lot of fun references to Apple products and its history. “Written by Apple Pencil.” “Directed by the crazy ones.”

We’re opening with a video from A Think Different Production. It appears to be a mock trailer showcasing Apple’s products throughout the years.

The lights are dimming! It’s almost show time.

There’s nothing on stage yet except for an Apple logo underneath a spotlight. Beats One is playing in the background.

We’re now seated inside the theater waiting for the event to begin. It’s a packed house.

We’re live at the Apple Park campus. Apple is hosting the event inside the Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple Arcade is Apple’s new gaming service.