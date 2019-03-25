LIVE: Apple unveils its vision for the future of television

source Getty

Apple is hosting an event on Monday where it’s expected to announce a new video service and a news subscription package.

It’s part of Apple’s big push to expand its services business as iPhone sales have declined.

Apple’s long-rumored video service is finally expected to debut on Monday.

The company is holding an event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Apple Park campus, where it’s also likely to unveil a news subscription package, alongside some other announcements.

The video service, which will reportedly offer access to new Apple original shows, as well as channels like Showtime and HBO, will likely be the centerpiece of the keynote. Apple has even hinted at this with its event invite, which read: “It’s show time.”

The announcements are part of a big effort by Apple to expand its services business amid slowing iPhone sales. The company is not expected to debut any new hardware at this event, as it opted to instead unveil several new products quietly last week, including second-generation AirPods and new iPads.

Follow along below as we provide updates on Apple’s announcements live during the event.

That’s a wrap! Cook just walked off stage.

Now it’s just Tim Cook on stage. He’s talking about how the customer is always at the center of everything Apple does and is thanking Apple employees for their hard work.

Tim Cook just came out and gave Oprah a big hug, and the crowd gave another standing ovation. “Thank you, I will never forget that,” Cook said.

She has two documentaries in the works. One exploring the impacts of sexual harassment in the workplace called “Toxic Flavor.” The other will focus on mental health and how the trauma of loss is devastating lives around the globe.

source Apple

“The Apple platform allows me to do what I do in a whole new way,” she says.

source Apple

Oprah is on stage and the crowd is going wild. There’s a standing ovation in the Steve Jobs Theater. “There has never been a moment quite like this one. We have this unique opportunity to rise to our best selves in how we use and choose to use both our technology and our humanity,” she says.

source Apple

Tim Cook has returned to the stage. “Now we have one more remarkable storyteller to share with you this morning.”

Now we’re getting some more details about the service. It’s ad-free and available in over 100 countries coming this fall. It includes access to the Apple exclusives we just saw.

Now we’re watching a sizzle reel showing clips from some of the Apple TV+ shows we’ve just heard about.

JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles are here to talk about their new series “Little Voice” that will explore the journey of a “promising,” flawed” young musician in New York, inspired by the singer songwriter’s own experience.

source Apple

Big Bird from Sesame Street is now on stage. He’s talking about coding!

source Apple

Kumail Nanjiani is also here to talk about his series, “Little America,” an anthology story about immigration. It will cover the full range of human emotion, he says, and will feature immigrants from Iran, Syria, Mexico, and other countries.

source Apple

Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard also showed up to talk about their project, “See.” They began their discussion by asking the audience to close their eyes.

source Apple

source Apple

Now Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell are on stage to talk about their project, The Morning Show.

source Apple

Spielberg is on stage now and the crowd is roaring. “This is my first time at Apple,” he says. He’s talking about his anthology series Amazing Stories.

source Apple

We’re watching an introductory video narrated by filmmakers and talent like Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, J.J. Abrams, Ron Howard, and Octavia Spencer among others.

source Apple

It’s being described as a new service dedicated to “the best stories ever told.”

Cook is talking about a new service called AppleTV+

source Apple

Tim Cook is back on stage.”But we have even more to contribute to the TV experience,” he says.

The Apple TV app is also coming to the Mac for the first time this fall. It’s also coming to smart TVs made by Samsung this spring, followed by Sony, LG, and Vizio. The app is coming to Roku and Amazon too.

We’re being given a tour of the Apple TV app interface. There’s a dedicated Kids section for child-friendly content.

The new Apple TV app starts with Watch Next, which lets you pick up from where you left off. Everything from your cable providers and services like Hulu and Prime Video are housed within the app.

Apple has redesigned the Apple TV app. Stern is talking about Apple uses curators and advanced machine learning to make recommendations on what to watch.

source Apple

It’s called Apple TV Channels, and inside the new Apple TV App. It will include HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more.

source Apple

Apple designed a new TV experience where you can only pay for what you want, all in one app, that’s on-demand and ad-free. It’s available online or off. “This is how TV should work,” Stern says.

source Apple

Peter Stern, Vice President of Services, is on stage now to talk about the Apple TV app.

Now we’re on to TV, and Tim Cook is back on stage.

Apple Arcade is launching in the fall with pricing and more details to come.

Again, we’re hearing about privacy. It doesn’t collect data without your consent, Thai says.

Games will work across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You’ll be able to pick up from where you left off across devices and games will be playable offline.

Apple Arcade offers access to 100+ new and exclusive games. Thai says you won’t find these games on any other mobile platform.

We’re being shown an introductory video of the service. Game developers of popular mobile games are talking about the process of designing games.

Apple Arcade is Apple’s new gaming service.

caption Ann Thai source Apple

One billion people have downloaded games from the App Store, says Apple’s Ann Thai.

caption Ann Thai source Apple

Now we’re talking about the App Store. Tim Cook is back on stage.

Apple Card will be coming to the Wallet app in the US this summer.

Apple is also launching a physical credit card. “It’s the most beautifully designed card ever,” Bailey says. There’s no card number, no security code.

source Apple

Information about your transactions is processed on device, not on Apple’s servers.

Apple Card will use a secure element to protect transactions. Every purchase is authenticated with Touch ID or Face ID. It’s designed with your privacy in mind, Apple’s Jennifer Bailey says.

Apple is working with Goldman Sachs for Apple Card.

source Apple

Apple is also touting no fees – no international fees, no over limit fees, etc. They also won’t charge a penalty if you miss a payment.

Apple Card will also have a rewards program called Daily Cash. You’ll get 2% of the purchase amount when you use Apple Pay in Daily Cash.

source Apple

The interface for recent transactions appears to be a big draw. It will leverage Apple Maps to show where the transaction occurred.

source Apple

If you need help with your card, you can contact Apple directly through the Messages app.

source Apple

Just sign up on your phone and within minutes you can use your Apple Card right away.

Now we’re on to Apple Pay. Apple is launching a new service called Apple Card.

source Apple

Tim Cook is back on stage. “We believe in the power of journalism and the impact it can have on our lives,” he says.

It will cost $9.99 per month and you can share it with family members.

source Apple

Apple News+ also includes digital news outlets and newspapers like Vulture, TechCrunch, The Los Angeles Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

There’s a My Magazines section for your favorite publications. You’ll also see suggestions for magazines you might like.

You can browse articles within the issue by swiping.

Apple News+ will include Live Covers, which turn the cover photos into what appears to be short videos.

All of these magazines will be available in a single package. Apple’s Wyatt Mitchell is on stage now to demo the service.

Roger Rosner, Vice President of Applications, is now on stage to talk about Apple News+. It will offer access to 300 magazines, he says.

We’re starting with a video describing the service. There are various journalists and photographers talking about the importance of news.

Apple News+ is Apple’s new magazine service.

source Apple

He’s talking about magazine newsstands. “We’re bringing magazines to Apple News.”

source Apple

There are over 5 billion articles read each month on Apple News. It’s now the number one news app, Cook says.

We’re starting with Apple News.

source Apple

“We take the same approach at Apple with our services as we do our products,” Cook says. “They’re designed to keep your personal information private and secure,” he added, which received a lot of applause.

source Apple

“Hardware, software and services. This is something Apple does better than anyone else.”

“We’ve also been growing our collection of world class services, and that is what today is all about,” says Cook.

source Apple

Tim Cook has taken the stage!

source Apple

It’s filled with a lot of fun references to Apple products and its history. “Written by Apple Pencil.” “Directed by the crazy ones.”

source Apple

We’re opening with a video from A Think Different Production. It appears to be a mock trailer showcasing Apple’s products throughout the years.

The lights are dimming! It’s almost show time.

There’s nothing on stage yet except for an Apple logo underneath a spotlight. Beats One is playing in the background.

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

We’re now seated inside the theater waiting for the event to begin. It’s a packed house.

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

We’re live at the Apple Park campus. Apple is hosting the event inside the Steve Jobs Theater.