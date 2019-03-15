Apple is holding a big event this month — here’s everything it’s expected to announce

caption Apple is widely expected to unveil its long-rumored video service and a news subscription platform at its event in March. source Apple

Apple is holding an event on March 25 during which it’s expected to introduce new services focusing on video streaming and news subscriptions.

The announcement will come as sales of Apple’s iPhone have been slowing.

Although Apple will likely announce its video service this month, it’s not expected to launch until the spring.

Apple made headlines this week when it sent out media invites to an event on March 25, where it’s widely expected to unveil its long-rumored video service and a news subscription platform.

The impending expansion of Apple’s digital services is critical for the company is looks to boost revenue in other business areas to counteract slowing iPhone sales. The company said in its earnings report from January that iPhone sales had plummeted by 15% during the holiday quarter, and only about 16% of iPhones currently in use are expected to be upgraded to new models this year, according to a note from Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi published last month.

So as we gear up for Apple’s next big event, here’s a look at everything we’re expecting the company to announce.

The unveil of Apple’s long-rumored Netflix rival.

source Joan Cros Garcia/Corbis via Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The new streaming video service Apple will reportedly announce is expected to steal the show on March 25. The event invite even teases this with a tagline that says, “It’s show time.”

The service is said to provide access to shows operated by Apple and programs from other popular media companies. Apple is in talks with CBS, Showtime, HBO, and Starz among others, but Netflix and Hulu haven’t signed on, according to Bloomberg. It’s expected to be similar to Netflix and Amazon Prime’s video service in the way that it operates, and it would eliminate the need to download separate apps for each network.

The new video platform would be integrated into iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs, the report says, and will likely include mostly partner content at launch, since Apple’s programs are still under development. Apple is aiming to launch the service in April or early May, CNBC reported, but Variety says it could come closer to summer or fall.

Celebrity sightings.

source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Apple’s big leap into video entertainment will be reportedly be accompanied by appearances from A-list celebrities.

The company has invited Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Aniston to attend the event, according to Bloomberg – Variety reports that Jane Krakowski and Hailee Steinfeld will also attend. But it’s unclear whether any of the celebrity guests will have a presence on stage, or if they’ve been invited to attend as audience members.

A first look at Apple’s new shows.

source Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

Apple will also show clips from the new original series it plans to launch on the video platform, according to Variety. One such preview is expected to provide a glimpse into a drama about a morning news show network starring Witherspoon, Aniston, and Steve Carell.

Apple has already inked deals with high-profile names in its effort to create original programs, reports indicate. The company has signed a multi-year contract with Oprah and is reportedly working with M. Night Shyamalan on a thriller and Steven Spielberg on a revival of the Amazing Stories anthology series, according to Variety and The Wall Street Journal.

Announcement and details regarding Apple’s news subscription service.

source Church Mag

Apple is also planning to debut a news service that would let users subscribe to a bundle of newspapers and magazines, according to Bloomberg.

It’s being described as a Netflix for news by industry executives, according to the Wall Street Journal. As part of the service, users would be able to read an unrestricted amount of content from Apple’s publishing partners for a monthly fee. This subscription is expected to be introduced alongside a redesign of the Apple News app at the event.

But Apple has been running into issues with publishers when it comes to agreeing on financial terms, according to the Journal. The iPhone maker is proposing that it keep about half of the subscription revenue from sign-ups made through the service, while publishers would split the rest based on the engagement their articles receive.

An Apple Pay update.

source Apple

Apple could also showcase an update to Apple Pay that tweaks the way it looks in the Wallet App, according to Bloomberg.

This update is meant to set the stage for the credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs, according to Bloomberg, which Apple is reportedly planning to launch later this year as the Wall Street Journal reported. As part of the partnership, Apple would offer additional features to cardholders in its Wallet app, such as the ability to set spending goals and manage rewards.