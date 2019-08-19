The logo for Apple’s new TV show looks like a rip-off of Elon Musk’s Boring Company branding

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk founded The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunneling construction business, in 2016. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

We got a closer look on Monday at Apple’s upcoming show, “The Morning Show,” and eagle-eyed viewers have noticed something familiar about the show’s logo: it’s very similar to that of The Boring Company, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tunneling and construction business.

Both logos feature a similar font, solid colors, and a filled-in letter “O.” The Apple logo also stacks and positions its three words – “The Morning Show” – the same way as The Boring Company.

The Verge wrote about the similarities between the two logos on Monday, but Twitter user Brent, who describes himself on Twitter as a product designer based in New York, noticed the similarity a week ago, when Apple dropped its teaser trailer for the “The Morning Show” on August 12.

I guess the Apple TV team took "Good artists copy; great artists steal." to heart. pic.twitter.com/i4fSP8HJ0O — Brent (@brentcas) August 12, 2019

Twitter user Jason Combs, a designer based in Atlanta, also drew the comparison later on August 12.

look, Elon Musk sucks and all but Apple designers come on, this is blatant ???? pic.twitter.com/4DlD4xlbaB — fart director (@jasonsbmoc) August 12, 2019

The Boring Company declined to comment on the similar logos, and Apple did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

“The Morning Show” will debut exclusively on the Apple TV Plus streaming service this fall. The show is about a morning broadcast news show set in the #MeToo era. The trailer shows a news anchor (Jennifer Aniston) announcing the departure of her former co-host (Steve Carell) amid “allegations,” although it’s not immediately clear what those allegations are. In the wake of Carell’s character’s departure, a newcomer anchor (Reese Witherspoon) is positioned to rise through the ranks.