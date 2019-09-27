Apple will reportedly bring its feature-length films to theaters before its own streaming service

By
Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
-
Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg appeared on stage during the unveiling of Apple TV Plus. He's heading up a reboot of the

caption
Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg appeared on stage during the unveiling of Apple TV Plus. He’s heading up a reboot of the “Amazing Stories” TV series.
source
Apple

Apple’s got a major new streaming service scheduled to launch this November, named Apple TV Plus.

Like Netflix and Hulu, Apple’s TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming video service that Apple plans to populate with its own produced content. But it sounds like some of that content – movies – may head to the silver screen before showing up on Apple’s own streaming service.

That’s according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal from Trippe Mickle and Erich Schwartzel published on Friday morning.

Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg appeared on stage during the unveiling of Apple TV Plus. He's heading up a reboot of the

caption
Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg appeared on stage during the unveiling of Apple TV Plus. He’s heading up a reboot of the “Amazing Stories” TV series.
source
Apple

Those movies could appear in theaters for weeks ahead of landing on Apple TV Plus, according to the report.

Read more: Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV Plus, will cost just $5 a month when it launches November 1

Apple has only unveiled a handful of its movie projects for Apple TV Plus.

One such project is a film named “The Banker” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie; another, named “Hala,” was picked up by Apple after a big debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It tells the story of “a high school senior struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.”

Amazon releases some of its original film productions in theaters before they arrive on Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix is planning to do the same with 10 upcoming films, but the relationship between streaming services and traditional theaters has been hot and cold.

Apple has yet to comment on the report, and didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.