Apple designed a custom trophy for the first Apple Music Awards

Apple is hosting its first Apple Music Awards on Wednesday with a concert from global artist of the year winner Billie Eilish.

Apple designed custom trophies for the winners.

The awards are made from silicon discs, symbolizing the technology that powers Apple devices.

Apple is giving out its own music awards this Wednesday to artists including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo. The first Apple Music Awards will take place in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on Wednesday, the spot on the company’s campus where keynotes are held.

The tech company designed custom trophies to honor winners, and to “celebrate the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music.” The trophies are made of silicon wafers, the same material that becomes the chips that power Apple products. The silicon is suspended between layers of glass and aluminum in a 12-inch disc, with a nod to classic vinyl.

The awards are engraved with the winner’s name and category. Billie Eilish, who will be performing a livestreamed concert at the ceremony, won artist of the year.

According to Apple, the winners for global artist of the year, songwriter of the year, and breakthrough artist were chosen by Apple Music’s editorial team, while album and song of the year were chosen based on streaming data on the service.