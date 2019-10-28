Apple Music is down for some users

Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
Apple

Many users are experiencing outages with Apple Music, and some cannot access the service at all, MacRumors first reported. At 1:30 pm ET, Apple Music’s system status updated to confirm an issue with Apple Music, Radio, and Beats 1, saying “Some users may be experiencing issues with certain features of the music service.”