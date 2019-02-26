It looks like Apple Music users will soon be able to use Google’s smart speakers to play their music

source Google

Apple Music appeared in Google’s Home app, which helps set up and control Google’s smart speakers.

Apple Music was recently made available to Amazon Alexa-enabled smart devices, like Amazon’s own lineup of Echo smart speakers.

Apple Music will become an option for almost anyone with a smart speaker, even for people who don’t own a single Apple device.

Apple’s music streaming service, Apple Music, is seemingly now available to use with Google’s lineup of smart speakers.

There was no official announcement, just a new option that appeared in Google’s Home app that lets users set up their smart Google speakers (MacRumors was the first to spot the change, and we’ve since confirmed it on our own Google Home apps).

It means that Apple Music subscribers, whether existing or brand-new, should be able to control music from Apple Music with their voice on Google’s smart speakers, like the Google Home or Google Home Max.

source Screenshot/Business Insider

As of yet, it’s not clear if anyone can actually start using Apple Music with Google smart speakers. Various reports have said that it’s not possible to sign into Apple Music via the Google Home app.

Apple Music voice control was also made available in December last year to smart speakers and devices with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in, like Amazon’s Echo smart speakers and the huge variety of Alexa-enabled smart devices.

Conversely, Apple’s own HomePod smart speaker doesn’t support any other music streaming service apart from Apple Music itself. Now, Apple Music support on Google smart speakers is another reason to leave Apple’s comparatively limited HomePod smart speaker off your short list. (With that said, my colleague Avery Hartmans found a great use with an Apple Home Pod and Apple TV.)

Apple’s move to give Apple Music support to competing smart speakers means that Apple Music will soon become an option to almost anyone, even if they don’t own a single Apple product. Indeed, by focusing on software-based services, Apple opens itself to selling its services to a wider range of customers.