Apple’s new 2019 iPhones are expected to get a major camera upgrade. Here’s everything we know so far.

caption Apple’s iPhone XR and iPhone XS source YouTube/sakitech

Apple’s next iPhones are expected to get a triple-lens camera, an upgrade from the current dual-camera setup on the iPhone XS and XS Max.

The front-facing camera will also reportedly get a boost when it comes to image quality and Face ID.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Apple unveils its new iPhones in September, a tradition the company has kept since 2012, you can expect the device’s upgraded cameras to be the stars of the show.

Apple’s trio of new smartphones are also rumored to feature reverse wireless charging for the first time and will likely run on new and improved Apple processors that offer better performance. But the changes to the camera are expected to be among the most significant highlights.

From a new triple-lens camera system to improved Face ID, here’s what we’re expecting to see.

A triple-lens camera

caption The Galaxy S10’s triple camera. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Apple’s new flagship iPhones are expected to come with three rear-mounted cameras just like the Samsung Galaxy S10, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo among others.

That would be a step up from the two rear cameras currently available on Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which come with one standard lens and one telephoto lens for zooming.

It’s unclear exactly which of Apple’s three new iPhones will get this triple-camera system. Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal report that this feature will be reserved for Apple’s most expensive new phone, likely the successor to the iPhone XS Max. However, reports from Macotakara and Kuo (via 9to5Mac) indicate another model might get it as well.

An ultra-wide camera lens

caption Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family, which have ultra-wide-angle lenses. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

That third lens could be a super-wide-angle camera similar to the one found on Samsung’s Galaxy S10, reports from Bloomberg and Kuo indicate.

Details on the specifics of Apple’s reported extra-wide-angle lens are scarce. But if it’s anything like the Galaxy S10’s, you can expect it to take impressive photos that capture a much wider field of view than most rival smartphones. Apple could also use that lens for a feature that would enable the iPhone’s software to digitally repair images in situations when a subject may be cut off, according to Bloomberg.

To get a better sense of how an ultra-wide-angle lens compares to standard smartphone camera lenses, take a look at our comparison here.

A new look for the camera sensor

source YouTube/MKBHD

If Apple does add an additional lens to the iPhone, it could give the device’s camera setup a completely new look.

Leaked images published on Slash Leaks, a platform for sharing leaked product photos, depict a new back panel for the iPhone with a larger cutout for the cameras. The cutout resembles a rounded square with three lenses situated in a triangle arrangement inside.

The reportedly leaked images match concept renderings previously published by prolific gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.

A less noticeable camera bump

source YouTube/sakitech

The camera bump that has protruded from the back of the iPhone for generations might become less noticeable in the near future.

Apple may coat the new iPhone’s super-wide-angle camera and its front-facing camera in black to make them more seamlessly blend in with the rest of the device, according to Kuo.

An improved selfie camera

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple’s selfie camera is reportedly getting an upgrade. Kuo also reports that the new iPhone’s front-facing camera will get a bump up to 12 megapixels, a noticeable increase from the 7-megapixel cameras on iPhones in Apple’s current lineup.

Better Face ID

source Hollis Johnson

Apple is also making improvements to its facial recognition system for the next iPhone. The new devices will have an updated Face ID sensor to make unlocking the phone and approving mobile payments more seamless, according to Bloomberg.

Longer Live Photos

source Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

Apple may also update its Live Photos feature to extend it from three seconds to six seconds, according to Bloomberg. It’s unclear if this would be a software-driven update available for multiple iPhone models or a capability that would be specific to the new models.

Live Photos is a camera feature Apple introduced in 2015 with the iPhone 6S that captures snippets of video before and after an image is taken to create an animation.