Apple already made a big update to its tablet lineup this year, but it looks like more new iPads could be coming soon

Regulatory filings suggest Apple may preparing to release two new iPads, as Apple Insider first reported.

If Apple does release two new iPads this year, it will come after the company already launched a new iPad mini and iPad Air in March.

Apple is rumored to be working on new iPad Pro models that could go into production in the fourth quarter of 2019, as a reliable Apple analyst has reported in the past.

Apple just released a new iPad Air and iPad mini in March, but the company may be close to launching two new tablets, according to regulatory filings spotted by Apple Insider.

Apple’s filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission includes two tablets with the model numbers A2200 and A2232. The paperwork doesn’t divulge many other details about the devices, judging by Apple Insider’s report, but it does note that they will run on the company’s new iPadOS operating system launching later this year.

There’s no telling what Apple has in store for the iPads mentioned in the filing, but it’s possible that the document could be referring to new iPad Pro models. Well-regarded Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities said two new versions of Apple’s iPad Pro will go into mass production in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. That’s according to a translated version of a report from Chinese news outlet Economic Daily News, which obtained Kuo’s note.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment when asked about the tablet models mentioned in the filings.

Apple last updated the iPad Pro in October 2018 at an event in New York City, bringing changes such as Apple’s Face ID facial recognition technology, USB-C connectivity, a new design with slimmer bezels around the display, and an upgraded A12X Bionic processor. Few rumors about Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro have surfaced beyond that they may go into mass production in the coming months.

Apple has already made some significant updates to its iPad lineup this year. In March, it unveiled a new iPad mini and an updated iPad Air, both of which run on the same A12 Bionic processor that powers the company’s latest iPhones and support for Apple Pencil.