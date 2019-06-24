Apple is planning to release another iPhone that costs less than $1,000 this year. Here’s what we know about it.

caption Apple’s newest phone is expected to have a 6.1-inch screen. source Getty

Apple is expected to release three iPhones once again this year, meaning we’re likely to see a follow-up to the iPhone XR.

The new iPhone XR will reportedly have a 6.1-inch LCD screen like the current version, but it’s getting an upgrade to two cameras as opposed to one.

It may also come in different color options, including new lavender and green shades.

Those who balk at the idea of shelling out $1,000 for a new iPhone will probably be in luck again this year, as Apple is expected to release a lower-cost version of its flagship iPhone again in 2019. Reports indicate Apple will follow last year’s pattern and release three new iPhones this fall: two high-end models and a less expensive successor to the iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR is the more affordable version of Apple’s flagship smartphone that starts at $750, compared to the $1,000 iPhone XS and $1,100 iPhone XS Max. Unlike the more expensive models, the iPhone XR has one camera instead of two and features an LCD screen rather than an OLED display.

From new color options to an upgraded camera, here’s everything we’re expecting to see from Apple’s follow-up to the iPhone XR.

A dual camera

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple’s next-generation iPhone XR will get a dual-camera setup similar to the one found on the current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, according to reports from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. That will likely make it better at zooming and capturing photos in Portrait Mode.

A 6.1-inch LCD screen

caption iPhone XR. source Getty Images

The next-generation iPhone XR may be catching up to its pricier siblings when it comes to camera quality.

But it sounds like the new XR will still have an LCD screen just like this year’s model, according to the Journal and reports from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by 9to5Mac.

Apple’s pricier iPhone XS and XS Max feature OLED screens, which generally offer better contrast and deeper blacks than LCD panels. Those who want an iPhone XR with an OLED screen will likely have to wait until 2020, as Kuo also recently predicted.

Otherwise, the new XR’s screen will measure 6.1 inches diagonally according to Kuo, making it the same size as the current model.

New color options

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

The iPhone XR already comes in a wide range of colors, but Apple will reportedly introduce new options including lavender and green this year.

It looks like the next-generation iPhone XR will come in softer pastel-like colors compared to the bright and bold offerings currently available, according to a photo that Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman posted to Twitter that reportedly shows the upcoming color options. Japanese blog Mac Otakara first reported on the new color choices.

And here’s what appear to be your next-generation iPhone XR colors (lavender purple and green instead of blue and coral) as @idanbo reported earlier this week: https://t.co/KQQ6JKmZg9 pic.twitter.com/7k3WZC2ZUi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 14, 2019

A battery that’s slightly bigger

source iFixit

Apple will bump up the battery size for its 2019 iPhones to accommodate for new feature that will make it possible to charge other devices using your iPhone, according to a note from Kuo that 9to5Mac obtained.

But while the iPhone XS and XS Max successors are expected to get fairly noticeable increases in battery size, the next iPhone XR’s battery will only be up to 5% larger.

Other features that are coming to the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

caption The iPhone XS (L) and XS Max source Getty

The next iPhone XR is expected to get other miscellaneous new features that are rumored to appear on the successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, too. These include a new processor, an improved Face ID camera, a sharper 12-megapixel selfie camera, and support for bilateral wireless charging – the aforementioned feature that lets you charge other gadgets with your iPhone.