Apple’s next version of the iPhone XR might come in 2 new color options. Here’s what they probably look like.

caption Visitors inspect the new iPhone XR during an Apple special event. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple’s next version of the iPhone XR might come in new lavender and seafoam green color options, potentially replacing the current blue and coral choices.

The new color choices appear to be soft pastel shades, representing a departure from the current iPhone XR’s bright and bold look.

Apple’s iPhone XR already comes in a wide array of colors, ranging from standard black or white to blue, coral, and yellow. But Apple could launch two new color options this year for the next-generation version of the iPhone XR, according to recent reports.

Unlike the current model, the follow-up to the iPhone XR could come in lavender and green color choices, as shown in a photo posted to Twitter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The image shows glass shards that reportedly reflect the color options for the next-generation iPhone XR, which include the new purple and green colors as well as black, white, and yellow options.

The photo was published days after Japanese Apple fan blog Mac Otakara first reported that Apple will release the next iPhone XR in new green and lavender color choices. These two new options will replace the current coral and blue colors, according to the report.

And here’s what appear to be your next-generation iPhone XR colors (lavender purple and green instead of blue and coral) as @idanbo reported earlier this week: https://t.co/KQQ6JKmZg9 pic.twitter.com/7k3WZC2ZUi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 14, 2019

It’s not the first time Apple has released an iPhone in green and yellow color choices. The current iPhone XR comes in yellow, and the company’s iPhone 5C from 2013 came in a range of colors including green and yellow.

But those variants were much brighter than the colors shown in Gurman’s photo. If the image proves to be accurate, Apple’s new iPhone XR will come in colors that are softer in tone and resemble pastel rather than the bright and bold current color options.

It would also be one of the few design changes Apple is expected to make to its next generation iPhones.

Other than new color options for the iPhone XR, Apple is expected to add a second camera to its new lower-end model. The more expensive variants that Apple is expected to position as successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are expected to come with three cameras, just like rival flagship phones such as Samsung’s Galaxy S10. Apple will reportedly arrange the new cameras for all three new iPhone versions in a square cutout in the upper corner on the back of the device.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also previously reported that Apple’s next iPhones will come in a “frosted glass” design. It’s unclear if these new color choices reflect that “frosted glass” Kuo mentioned, or if he was referencing something entirely separate.

Apple typically releases its new iPhones in September. The company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.