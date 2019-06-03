Apple ends a 6-year drought for the Mac Pro with a wildly powerful, redesigned new model that starts at $5,999

source Apple

Apple just announced its new Mac Pro computer.

It’s the first update to the Mac Pro line since 2013.

The computer will be available in the fall, starting at $5,999.

The new Mac Pro has a completely different design from the 2013 “trashcan” Mac Pro. It looks like a traditional desktop tower PC, albeit with a little more chrome and shiny metal than you’d find on most PC towers. Its starting price is $5,999, and it will be available this year in the fall.

Apple also announced the new Mac Pro would be modular, letting you easily switch out parts to customize the Mac Pro the way you want.

Apple said the Mac Pro could be configured with a new Intel Xeon processor with up to 28 cores, which is extremely impressive. Most consumer-level processors have between four and eight cores.

It can also support an enormous amount of RAM – up to 1.4 terabytes (1,400 GB) of RAM. For reference, 16 GB of RAM is considered pretty good for most people, while 8 GB of RAM is about standard these days.

But that’s a Mac Pro with all the bells and whistles, and Apple didn’t provide a price tag for that behemoth.

The Mac Pro will start at $5,999 for an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32 GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon 580X graphics card, and a 256 GB SSD.