Apple has a metallurgy team that’s discovered a new way to make its MacBook Air from 100% recycled aluminum

caption Apple’s VP of Hardware Engineering, Laura Legros source Apple

At Tuesday’s Apple event in Brooklyn, the company announced its new MacBook Air.

Vice President of Hardware Engineering Laura Legros said the new MacBook Air would be its “greenest Mac ever” because its enclosure is made of 100% recycled aluminum.

Apples’ metallurgy team has discovered a new technique that uses the excess aluminum from the production process to create a more sustainable alloy.

The alloy will also be used in new Mac mini and iPad Pro that Apple announced on Tuesday.

Apple says the recaptured aluminum shavings are re-engineered down to the atomic level.

“We use aluminum because it has incredible strength, durability, and sheer beauty,” Legros said. “To achieve that we’ve had to rely on mining high purity ore. That is, until today.”

The sustainable alloy will also be used in new Mac mini and iPad Pro that Apple announced on Tuesday.

