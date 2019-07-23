Apple already made some big changes to its MacBook lineup this year, and now it sounds like there are more new laptops coming this fall

Apple could release a new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen and a new 13-inch MacBook Air in October, according to Taiwanese outlet Economic Daily News.

The report comes after previous rumors have suggested Apple will release a 16-inch laptop sometime this year.

Apple also refreshed its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops earlier in July.

Apple has made some noteworthy changes to its MacBook lineup in recent months, but it sounds like the company may have more in store for the fall.

Apple is reportedly planning to announce a new 16-inch MacBook Pro and a new 13.3-inch MacBook Air in October, according to a report from Taiwanese outlet Economic Daily News.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard that Apple could be working on a larger MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst for TF International Securities who has correctly made predictions about Apple products in the past, also said in February that a 16-inch MacBook Pro would be coming this year.

More recently, a report from analysis firm IHS Markit reported by Forbes said that Apple could release a 16-inch MacBook Pro in September. The new report suggests the laptop will have a display resolution of 3072 x 1920, lining up with IHS Markit’s predictions.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

If Apple does release a new MacBook Pro model with a 16-inch screen, it would be the largest laptop the company has sold since the 17-inch MacBook Pro from 2011. Economic News Daily also suggests Apple could release a new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air alongside the 16-inch MacBook Pro in October, and notes that the bigger model could be more powerful and expensive than these other laptops.

The launch would come after Apple just announced a new entry level 13-inch MacBook Pro, a cheaper MacBook Air, and faster new MacBook Pros with improved keyboards. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a new version of its $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro that includes the Touch Bar and faster 8th generation Intel processors. It also cut the price of the MacBook Air by $100 and added TrueTone technology to its screen, which automatically adjusts the screen’s white point to match the color temperature of the room.

There’s a chance Apple could be doubling down on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in light of the fact that it’s cutting the 12-inch MacBook from its product lineup.