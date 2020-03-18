Apple just launched a new MacBook Air with a better keyboard and faster performance

source Apple

Apple just launched a new MacBook Air with the same revamped Magic Keyboard as the 16-inch MacBook Pro it launched last year.

The MacBook Air launches on Apple’s online store immediately and starts at $1,000.

The new laptop should also offer twice the performance as its predecessor, according to the company’s claims.

Apple is releasing a new version of its MacBook Air with the revamped Magic Keyboard found on its 16-inch MacBook Pro and faster performance, the company announced on Wednesday. It launches today on Apple’s online store and will cost $1,000.

The MacBook Air will run on Intel’s 10th generation processors and will offer performance that’s twice as fast as its predecessor, according to Apple. It also now includes Intel Iris Plus graphics, which means it should offer 80 percent faster graphics performance, Apple claims.

But the new keyboard is likely to be the major draw for many shoppers.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro features the company’s new Magic Keyboard, which replaces the flatter butterfly mechanism keyboard that it’s outfitted its laptops with over the last several years. Apple launched a new laptop without the butterfly keyboard for the first time in years in 2019 with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, a decision that came after customers had reported issues with the butterfly keyboard such as keys that got stuck or registered twice when pressed once.

This story is developing. Please check back for the latest.