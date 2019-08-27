Everything we know about the giant new MacBook Pro that Apple is expected to release this year

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple is expected to release a new MacBook Pro with a larger 16-inch screen this fall, according to multiple reports.

It would be the largest laptop Apple has sold in years.

If Apple does release a 16-inch MacBook Pro, it will likely be more expensive and would probably come with macOS Catalina as well as recent hardware features.

Apple just updated the MacBook Pro in July, but it looks like the company may launch another new laptop before the year is over.

In addition to unveiling new iPhones, iPads, and an Apple Watch this fall, Apple will also reportedly introduce a new MacBook Pro that’s larger than any laptop the company currently offers.

Here’s a look at everything we know about the giant new MacBook Pro Apple is expected to launch this year.

A huge display

A guest points to a new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino.

Apple’s next MacBook Pro could have a screen that’s 16 inches or larger, according to reports from Bloomberg and Taiwanese outlet Economic Daily. IHS Markit and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also made similar predictions, according to Forbes and 9to5Mac.

If Apple does release a 16-inch MacBook Pro, it would be the largest laptop Apple has launched since the 17-inch MacBook Pro from 2011.

A sharp LCD screen



Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro will reportedly have an LCD screen supplied by LG with a resolution of 3072 x 1920, according to IHS Markit via Forbes. That indicates the laptop’s screen will have a higher resolution than the current 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has a 2880 x 1800 resolution display.

A laptop size that’s similar to the 15-inch MacBook Pro



The 16-inch MacBook Pro will reportedly have slimmer bezels around its screen, therefore allowing Apple to extend the display size without actually making the laptop larger. That would make the 16-inch MacBook Pro about the same size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro when it comes to the device’s overall footprint, according to Bloomberg.

Fall launch



It’s unclear precisely when Apple would debut this 16-inch MacBook Pro, but reports indicate it will arrive in the fall. Economic Daily News says Apple is planning an October launch, while a report by IHS Markit obtained by Forbes suggests Apple could release it in September at its annual iPhone event.

Last year, Apple held an event in New York in October to unveil a new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models, so there’s a chance it could make a similar move in 2019.

A higher price



The 16-inch MacBook Pro could be more expensive than the current 15-inch version, according to Economic Daily News. The Taiwanese outlet suggests the laptop could be priced at nearly $3,000, which would make it more expensive than the pricier configuration of the 15-inch Pro, which starts at $2,800.

macOS Catalina



If Apple does unveil a giant new MacBook Pro this fall, it’s probably safe to say that it will come with the new macOS Catalina software the company announced in June. MacOS Catalina will bring new features like Sidecar, which lets you use your iPad as a second screen, and voice control when it debuts this fall. The new software also introduces mobile apps like Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV to the company’s laptops.

Other current MacBook Pro features



Since the 16-inch MacBook Pro will likely be marketed toward professionals that need a larger screen for tasks like photo and video editing, we can probably expect it to come with all of the top-of-the-line features available on Apple’s current Pro laptops. That means it will likely include the Touch Bar with Touch ID built-in, the newest version of the butterfly keyboard, the company’s T2 security chip, and the latest processors from Intel.