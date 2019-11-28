I tried Apple’s new battery case for the iPhone 11 Pro, and I didn’t have to charge my phone for 3 days

source Apple

Apple’s new $129 Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro is a reliable yet expensive option for those looking to get more juice out of their iPhone.

When I tested the case using an iPhone 11 Pro, I didn’t have to charge my iPhone for roughly three days.

It costs significantly more than options from third-party accessory makers, but it does come with conveniences not found elsewhere like a dedicated camera button.

If you’re anything like me, you probably feel like your phone’s battery life can never last long enough. That’s why I’ve come to appreciate power bank accessories and battery cases over the years, particularly for those extra long days when it’s unclear how long it will be before I’m able to plug my phone in again.

Apple’s latest battery case, the $129 Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max is an excellent albeit pricey option for those looking to get some extra mileage out of their iPhone. At $129, it’s more expensive than many of its third-party rivals. But it works well and integrates with the iPhone in a way that only Apple products can.

During my time testing the Smart Battery Case with an iPhone 11 Pro, I found that I didn’t have to charge my phone for roughly three days.

Here’s a closer look at what it’s been like to use it.

Extra long battery life

Apple says the Smart Battery Case will add 50% more battery life to your iPhone, and I found my experience to be consistent with those claims. My iPhone 11 Pro usually lasts for a day and a half or slightly more, and with Apple’s new battery case my iPhone lasted for about three full days.

What I appreciate about Apple’s cases versus third-party rivals is the way it integrates with the iPhone’s software. As soon as you slide the phone into the case and plug it into the device’s Lightning port, you’ll see a prompt displaying how much battery life is left in the case. You can also check this at any time by swiping over to the battery widget in the iPhone Today View to the left of the home screen – the same place you’d normally see the battery life of your AirPods or Apple Watch too.

Easier camera access

What makes Apple’s newest battery case different from its predecessors is its dedicated camera button, which is located toward the bottom of the case on the right side.

You can tap this button to launch the camera, whether the phone is locked or unlocked, and then press it again to take a photo. Holding the button when the camera is launched will prompt your iPhone to capture a “Quick Take” video – Apple’s lingo for a shortcut that switches the camera app from photo to video mode.

Truthfully, the camera button doesn’t really make accessing the camera all that much faster than using the shortcut on the lock screen. But it does make snapping photos feel much more comfortable when your phone is in the case. That’s because the button is situated right where your finger naturally falls when holding the phone, eliminating the need to reach up toward the volume buttons or stretch your thumb to the on-screen shutter button.

A somewhat bulky addition to your iPhone

The Smart Battery Case, like most battery packs, will add some heft and thickness to your phone. And just like Apple’s previous battery cases, the battery protrudes from the back of the phone just below where the camera is located, resembling a step.

It may feel a little bulky to use as an everyday case, but it’s certainly worth that compromise if you’re concerned about being away from an outlet for too long.

The Smart Battery Case has a silicone exterior, much like the standard cases Apple sells for the iPhone. It’s soft to the touch, but this material does tend to gather dust and debris fairly easily, which means you may find yourself wiping it clean often.

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for a reliable case that will add a significant amount of battery life to your iPhone, the $129 Smart Battery Case won’t disappoint. I went three days without having to charge my iPhone 11 Pro when using the case, and its camera button made taking photos feel much more convenient than reaching for the shutter button.

But, as is typically the case with Apple products, there are other choices available for much cheaper. Such options include the $34 Newdery iPhone 11 wireless charging case, the $40 Alphatronix iPhone 11 Pro battery case, and the $60 ZeroLemon Rugged Juicer for the iPhone 11 Pro. That latter option from ZeroLemon even claims to offer a significantly longer charge by adding 200% more battery life to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

But some of these less expensive cases do come with drawbacks that should be considered. The Alphatronix case, for example, isn’t compatible with EarPods or Lightning accessories, so you’ll have to listen to music through AirPods or another pair of Bluetooth headphones while using it.

When placed on a wireless charger, the Newdery’s accessory will charge your phone first and then the case, whereas Apple’s battery case charges simultaneously with your iPhone. Plus, the way that Apple’s battery case integrates with the iPhone’s software is something you won’t find from third party accessories.

At $129, the Smart Battery Case is certainly pricey. But it also offers conveniences you may not find elsewhere for those who are willing to pay a premium.