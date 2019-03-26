The Apple News update crashed the app for hours the morning after the Apple News Plus launch

caption Apple announced a new paid subscription service yesterday, Apple News Plus. Today, the Apple News app isn’t working properly. source Apple

For several hours this morning the Apple News app was unavailable on iPhones, iPads, and Macs devices, less than 24 hours after Apple released a new paid subscription service, Apple News Plus.

People started reporting issues with the Apple News app as early as 7 a.m. EST; the app closed almost immediately after being opened on iPhones, iPads and Macs running the latest software update.

Apple updated the Apple News app yesterday with iOS update 12.2 and Mac OS update 10.14.4 and began offering Apple News Plus for $9.99 a month.

First day of new Apple News off to a rough start. App keeps crashing for me, and apparently many others pic.twitter.com/Q4deRbv7cR — Emily Cohn (@emily_cohn) March 26, 2019

Apple updated the Apple News app yesterday with iOS update 12.2 and Mac OS update 10.14.4 and began offering a new subscription service, Apple News Plus, for $9.99 a month. The app only suffered crashes for users who had updated their software. The app crashes undoubtedly impacted Apple News Plus subscribers on their first morning attempting to use the service, as the software update is required to access News Plus.

Apple didn’t list the temporary outage on its System Status page, but we’ve reached out to Apple for comment.

Apple News has 85 million people using the free version of the app, making it the most popular news app in the world. Apple News Plus offers content from several major news outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Vox, and the Los Angeles Times as well as the more than 300 magazines. BI Prime articles are also included in the service.

Apple News Plus was one of three subscription services announced by Apple during a special event at the Steve Jobs Theater yesterday. The company also announced Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and a new credit card, Apple Card.