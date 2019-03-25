Apple just announced Apple News+, a news subscription service for $9.99 a month

Apple announced a new subscription news service called Apple News+ during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Monday.

Apple says subscribers will gain access to articles from more than 300 news outlets and magazines for $9.99 a month, with family sharing.

The Apple News update, along with Apple’s new subscription TV service, is a big part of the company’s plan to drive new revenue growth with new subscription offerings.

Apple announced a new subscription news service, Apple News+, on Monday during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Starting Monday, the company said, Apple News+ will curate articles from more than 300 news outlets and magazines via the Apple News app for $9.99 a month.

Apple says magazines and articles included with the Apple News+ subscription will appear in a new tab on the Apple News app in a redesign released later Monday as part of an iOS software update.

Apple News+ will feature content from several major news outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Vox, and the Los Angeles Times as well as the more than 300 magazines that were included with Texture, the digital magazine app Apple purchased last year. Notably absent among national news brands are The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Apple’s app appears to offer a significant discount for costlier subscriptions like The Journal; an all-access digital subscription to The Journal costs $19.50 a month.

Apple is known for selling hardware like iPhones and MacBooks, but sales have slowed in recent years, and the company is shifting its business model to move toward selling subscription services. As part of that, it also announced a new streaming TV service on Monday.

Selling subscriptions gives Apple an opportunity to leverage its large user base. Based on Apple’s February earnings report, Apple Music has more than 50 million paid subscribers, and Apple News has 85 million people using the free version of the app, making it the most popular news app in the world. Apple also earns revenue when users sign up for third-party subscriptions through Apple’s apps.

Apple says the Apple News+ subscription will launch with iOS update 12.2, expected to arrive later Monday.