Apple’s next iPhone is reportedly getting a major redesign

Apple’s new iPhone is getting a major redesign, according to a new Bloomberg report.

This fall’s iPhone is said to look like Apple’s latest iPad models, albeit in a smaller form factor, with angular sides and a flat screen.

Apple is expected to launch two high-end models to replace the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, in addition to two lower end models to replace the iPhone 11. It’s not clear if every iPhone model released this year will feature the new design.

That’s according to the latest report from Bloomberg, which cites people familiar with Apple’s plans.

The new design is reminiscent of Apple’s latest iPads, according to the report, with angular sides and flat screens – a bit of a throwback to the design of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5.

The latest iPad Pro, with angular sides and rounded corners.

In addition to the new design, Apple is expected to add 5G connectivity to its phones this year – the next step in wireless connectivity for smart devices – as well as the LIDAR 3D camera that was added to this year’s iPad Pro.

With four new iPhone models expected this fall, it’s unclear which features will make it to which models, but the higher end replacements for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to get everything new.

At least one model – the replacement for the iPhone 11 Pro Max – is expected to get a “slightly larger” screen than the 6.5-inch screen it already has. Apple is also said to be making progress on reducing the size of the notch on the front of the screen that currently houses the phone’s speaker, front-facing camera, and Face ID technology.

Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.