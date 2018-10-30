LIVE: Apple announces new iPads, Macs

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook. source Getty

BROOKLYN – Apple is holding its second big event of the fall in New York City’s most populous borough.

Apple held its first fall event in September, where it unveiled a new Apple Watch and three new iPhone models. On Tuesday, we’re expecting Apple to unveil new iPads, Mac computers, and accessories to go with those devices.

Good morning New York! We’re looking forward to an exciting day at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. See you in a few hours! pic.twitter.com/MvyyAemoIj — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 30, 2018

The event itself officially kicks off on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Business Insider is in attendance.

Follow along with us! You can watch all of the announcements as they happen below.

9:25 AM: Thankfully, there’s a pretty nice spread of food to enjoy while we wait.

source Kif Leswing/Business Insider

9:24 AM: People are heading to their seats.

source Kif Leswing/Business Insider

9:09 AM: Here’s Apple executive Craig Federighi arriving, a.k.a. “Hair Force One.” Federighi oversees the development of Apple’s iPhone and Mac software.

source Kif Leswing/Business Insider

8:59 AM: We’re being let in.

source Kif Leswing/Business Insider

8:55 AM: Of course, what’s an Apple event without security?

source Kif Leswing/Business Insider

8:54 AM: It’s all dressed up for the big occasion.

source Kif Leswing/Business Insider

8:53 AM: Apple’s event is being held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

source Kif Leswing/Business Insider

8:52 AM: Outside the venue.

source Kif Leswing/Business Insider

8:51 AM: Here’s the press badge for the event.