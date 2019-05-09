A new drone video filmed over Apple’s campus reveals a mysterious rainbow-colored stage — here’s our best guess at what it is

source Duncan Sinfield

A new video of Apple’s campus shows a mysterious rainbow stage.

It’s unclear what the stage is for, but the company has held concerts to celebrate Earth Day in the past around this time of year.

A newly published video showing aerial footage of Apple Park reveals a rainbow-colored stage located in the center of the company’s “spaceship” campus.

The stage is set up in the center of Apple’s ring-shaped campus underneath green, yellow, purple, pink, red, and blue arches, as shown in the video published by Duncan Sinfield. It’s unclear what the stage is for, but based on its location and the clearing in front of it, there’s a chance it could be set up for some type of concert for Apple employees.

Around this time last year, for example, the company held a concert featuring a performance by Ziggy Marley in celebration of Earth Day. The company also typically holds its Beer Bash celebrations on campus, which have featured musical guests such as “Frozen” star Idina Menzel and Gwen Stefani in the past. If the stage is set up for a musical performance, it’s unclear whether or not the show has occurred yet.

The colorful setup has also been spotted in a few recent Instagram posts taken at Apple’s campus.

Other than the mysterious stage, Sinfield’s video provides a stunning bird’s-eye view of Apple’s facilities. Such videos were filmed frequently while Apple’s new campus was under construction, as blog 9to5Mac notes. But the company has been cracking down on those attempting to shoot aerial footage of its campus in recent months. Sinfield wrote last April that Apple security had begun responding to his “precise take-off locations in 10 minutes or less.”

Check out the video below.